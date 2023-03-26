Johnson and Vallas Return to the Campaign Trail Sunday, Secure Major Endorsements

With Chicago's municipal runoff election less than two weeks away, both mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas spent Sunday on the campaign trail and received major endorsements.

At the New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Al Sharpton brought people to their feet as the longtime civil rights activist announced his support for Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in his bid for mayor and talked about public safety.

"Brandon talked about that on my show," the pastor said. "This is not about defending the police.

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas received a national endorsement with local ties when Sen. Majority Whip Dick Durbin announced his support Sunday morning.

"I believe Paul Vallas can lead Chicago forward and be a bridge to uniting the good people in this city," Durbin said.

Vallas said Durbin's endorsement is particularly special because of "our long relationship."

After the announcement with Durbin, Vallas watched Chicago's Greek Independence Day Parade while newly-minted Congressman Jonathan Jackson spoke in support of Johnson at a campaign event in South Shore. There, he talked about Johnson's leadership.

While early voting is already open, some voters will wait to head to the polls on Election Day - April 4.