With Only 1 Day Until the Chicago Mayoral Election, Here's Where Voter Turnout Stands

The nine candidates vying to become mayor of Chicago are making a last-minute effort to win over undecided voters with just hours until Tuesday's election.

The majority of ballots are expected to be cast on Election Day, although more than 200,000 have already been submitted, according to data released Monday by the Chicago Board of Elections. While data has shown significantly higher early voting and mail-in turnout than in previous years, it's uncertain if the increase will translate into a higher turnout on Election Day.

As of Sunday night, early voting totals stood at 209,820. One day prior to the 2019 municipal elections, 99,897 votes had been cast across the city. Early voting numbers in 2019 surpassed both the totals from the 2015 and 2011 elections.

The total citywide turnout, including early voting and votes by mail, stood at 13.3% Sunday night.

Elections officials have released a breakdown of early voter turnout for the 2023 municipal election by age group. The data is listed below:

18 to 24 years old: 4,868 ballots cast – 2.32%

25 to 34 years old : 23,520 ballots cast – 11.21%

35 to 44 years old : 28,486 ballots cast – 13.58%

45 to 54 years old: 28,518 ballots cast – 13.59%

55 to 64 years old: 40,498 ballots cast – 19.30%

65 to 74 years old: 46,844 ballots cast – 22.33%

75 years old and above: 37,086 ballots cast – 17.68%

To put the numbers into perspective, here's a look at 2023 voter registration broken up by age bracket: