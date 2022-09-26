Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'

Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.

The stretch between Wacker Drive and Jackson on LaSalle Street has become increasingly vacant over time.

The panel proposed pedestrian-only space, which would shut down multiple blocks on the street. They also discussed plans that could include affordable housing, particularly for university housing.

Noting the more than 63,000 college students that study downtown, the panel says change could be an opportunity for student housing or satellite campuses.

