Chicago’s Mayor to Deliver Update on City’s Phase 3 Reopening Plan

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to hold a press conference Thursday to update on the city's plan for phase three of reopening.

The event is set to take place at 1 p.m. and will include Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Lightfoot announced last week that the city would not be ready to enter phase three with the rest of the state and would likely not begin loosening restrictions until early June.

All four of Illinois' health regions, including the one in which Chicago sits, are currently on track to enter phase three on Friday, one day before the end of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Health officials expressed optimism Tuesday in Illinois' data, which appeared to show a downward trend that could mark a decline from a peak.

Lightfoot has previously said she cannot give an exact date for when Chicago will enter phase three because "we just don't know yet."

"I don't think it's mid-June, I think it's early June," she said last week, adding that she sees it happening before June 10 and sometime in the "single digits."

Lightfoot noted that while the city is on track to reach that mark, "we will remain in phase two if those numbers take a different turn."

"A lot depends on the steps you take between now and then," Lightfoot said at the time.

Still, industry-specific guidelines for the city's plan were released earlier this week, detailing plans to help childcare centers, non-lakefront parks, libraries, offices, hotels, outdoor attractions retailers and more open their doors when the city does enter its next stage.