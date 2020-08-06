Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested negative for the coronavirus after an alderman who took part in one of her press conferences tested positive Thursday, according to the mayor's office.

Ald. Michael Scott Jr., who represents the city's 24th Ward, said in the evening that he received positive results for the virus and was experiencing no symptoms.

On Wednesday, Scott attended a press conference alongside the mayor.

Latest: ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ has tested negative #covid after attending press conference with ⁦@aldermanscott24⁩ who has tested positive ⁦ pic.twitter.com/atkzBTBNtx — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) August 7, 2020

According to the mayor's office, Lightfoot will continue to follow the guidance of the Department of Public Health over the course of the standard 14-day incubation period.

"She will not be quarantining given that she was not in close proximity with the Alderman for an extended period of time, per CDPH and CDC guidelines on quarantining," a spokeswoman added. "All participants were wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing for the duration of yesterday’s press conference.”