Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Slams ‘Rumors' as ‘Trash,' Saying She ‘Will Continue to Lead'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday slammed unspecified “rumors” circulating online as “trash” as she vowed to “continue to lead” the city.

In a five-part Twitter thread posted Sunday morning, Lightfoot called the virtual chatter "homophobic, racist and misogynistic" as she warned anyone not willing to work with her on problems facing the city to “get out of the way.”

1/ Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash.



Seriously, though—our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

Here are the combined contents of Lightfoot's thread:

Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash. Seriously, though—our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day. It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth. If people hadn't noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER. This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person. Anyone who wants to work with me to make progress, I'm ready. Even if we don't always see eye to eye, if you actually love this city and want to be part of making it better, let's do the work. The rest of you, get out of the way. I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people's work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work.

Lightfoot swatted down the “rumors” as “trash” as tensions ran high in the city following the release of body camera video on Thursday showing a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo in the Little Village neighborhood last month.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Logan Square Friday night, moving toward Lightfoot's home as they called for change amid an ongoing investigation into the shooting that has again put Chicago at the forefront of a nationwide debate on policing and racial justice.