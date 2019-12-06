Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Attends Presidential Candidate Forum in Iowa

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was one of approximately a dozen mayors from across the country who visited Iowa on Friday to question Democratic presidential candiates as part of a forum.

The 2020 Local America Presidential Forum, which was hosted by the United States Conference of Mayors, took place in Waterloo.

Candidates who were slated to attend the event included Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former housing secretary and San Antonio mayor Julian Castro and businessman Tom Steyer.

Hours before the forum, Lightfoot spoke to students at an Iowa college.

When it comes to the presidential race, Lightfoot told NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern that she is interested in narrowing the field to whomever will be the strongest to face President Donald Trump.

"We've got to unify our message and soon, otherwise he does have a good shot a winning reelection," she said.

Lightfoot's Iowa visit raises her national profile as she is one of the "big city" mayors being courted by presidential candidates.

"The field remains very fluid, both in terms of entrance and who's up who's down from week to week," she said. "The polling seems to see a lot of fluidity on a state-by-state basis, but also on a national basis, so I'm watching with great interest."