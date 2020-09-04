Chicago Mayor, CPS to Announce “Record-high” Graduation Rates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson are expected to announced "record-high graduation rates" for the 2019-2020 school year Friday.

The pair are scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. at CPS on West Madison Street on the school system reaching record-breaking graduation rates from the past school year.

In 2019, CPS announced their highest graduation rate with 80.9% of students earning a diploma, school data showed.

Between 2013 and 2017, CPS' graduation rates improved 15.6%, while graduation rates nationwide improved just 3.2%, according to a statement from CPS.

The student population at CPS has decreased by 26,193 students since the 2016-2017 school year, with 355,156 enrolled this past year, school analysis data read.

The announcement comes after last month's release of the school system's "final reopening framework," offering specifics on a remote learning plan for the upcoming year.

The final framework details expectations for remote learning, instruction time by grade, emotional and social supports for students, plans to assist "English and diverse learners" and a plan to distribute devices for students who need them.