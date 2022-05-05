Chicago Mayfest Reveals 2022 Concert Lineup

Chicago Mayfest announced the 2022 concert lineup for its three-day festival in Lincoln Park.

The festival’s 25th rendition will kick off with performances from 16 Candles, Funkadesi, Too Hype Crew, Hairbanger’s Ball and more throughout May 20-22.

The lineup works to place top party bands from the city on its two stages. The full lineup can be found here.

In addition to tunes, the festival will kick off summer with food from local vendors and activities fit for all ages. Drink specials will run May 21-22, while free wine tastings will take place throughout the entire weekend.

The Armitage Art Show also will be coupled with the festival for the first time, bringing art pieces and live demonstrations to the streets of Armitage Avenue from Sheffield Avenue to Cliffton Avenue.

Though admission will be free, a $10 donation is recommended by the festival. The funds raised will be used to support the Ranch Triangle Community Conservation Association and the Lincoln Park neighborhood.