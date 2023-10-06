Chicago Marathon weekend events, deals celebrate runners, volunteers, spectators

Inspiration. Community. Support. These three special ingredients capture the true essence of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, and you can feel it in marathon weekend events and deals across the city.

It’s race week in the Windy City, and to many runners, it feels like a global family reunion. From inspiring training stories to funds raised mile by mile building community, one thing’s for sure: Chicago supports its runners.

As we inch closer to the big day, there’s something in store for everyone to celebrate such a remarkable weekend. Here’s a list of a few events happening around the city.

Looking to load up on pasta? GRC Run Club is hosting a party serving a carb-friendly dish in partnership with Gemma Foods at Revival Food Hall starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. Grab a ticket here.

Want to kick off the weekend celebrating with local runners? Head to Runner’s Club Podcast live show at Bassline starting at 7 p.m. First 50 guests get a cool marathon package. Reserve your spot here.

Two words. Nike and shopping. Meet Nike elite athletes and shop official marathon gear at Heartbreak Hill Running Company - Chicago starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Free to runners, family and friends. Reservations are required, especially if you want the opportunity to get some custom gear. Grab a spot here.

Adding a shakeout run to your festivities? Peacerunners 773 is teaming up with GRC Run Club and Lululemon at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 for a group run. Meet the crew at Lululemon Lincoln Park experiential store.

Looking for a cheer section? Join GumboFit at Mile 23 for music, infectious energy and tons of fun.

Make sure you head to the Abbot Health and Fitness Expo at McCormick Place through Saturday Oct. 7 for packet pickup. merchandise, gear, nutrition and more.

Cheers to all runners, organizers, volunteers and those who contribute to making the marathon season an incredible experience!