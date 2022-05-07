Chicago Man Shot During Lincoln Park Robbery Remains in Critical Condition

WARNING: The video in this story contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Chicago man who was shot multiple times in a violent robbery Friday morning in Lincoln Park remains in critical condition at an area hospital, family said.

Dakotah Earley, a 23-year-old culinary student, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of West Webster Friday after being held up at gunpoint just after 3 a.m., police said.

Video from the incident shows a person wearing hooded sweatshirt exiting a white Sedan, which pulled up and came to a stop at the corner of Wayne and Webster.

The person can then be seen waiting and peeking behind a building at the corner.

As the victim, who is carrying a small bag, walks along the sidewalk and approaches the corner, the person walks out from behind the building and towards the victim, pointing at him what appears to be a gun.

The victim then hands the person the bag and then appears struggle with the gunman. Both fall to the ground, with the attacker pinning the victim, while shouting at someone in the waiting vehicle.

Another person then exits the vehicle and walks towards the two. The attacker then stands up, and shoots the victim twice at close range. He asks the victim for his phone password before firing another shot as the victim remained on the ground.

Earley’s family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses while he remains in the hospital.

No one was in custody as of Saturday, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident, police said.