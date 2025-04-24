A Chicago man met the detective he credits with saving his life in a heartfelt reunion at Chicago Police Headquarters.

Joseph Kelly was driving back to Chicago with his dog LuLu on the night of March 16 when he hit a patch of black ice on I-80 in northwest in Indiana.

"I had just refueled and were in a town called Rolling Prairie when I lost control of my Jeep on an icy bridge," said Kelly. "I can remember up until the moment of impact. From the moment of hitting my head, I lost 30 minutes of time."

Chicago Police Detective Matt Boehm was off duty and happened to be driving in the area when he came across the flipped vehicle.

"He was crawling out from driver side. … I helped him get out," said Boehm. "He was bleeding from the head. I walked him over toward our vehicle."

Detective Boehm had a first aid kit and his police medical and rescue training. He jumped into action, possibly saving Kelly's life.

"What I used that day is gauze, and I wrapped it around his head," he said. "The training that we have in the department is fantastic. I'm very thankful I was there. I am happy I was able to help."

"This is a man who stops when he sees trouble, and I am proud to know this man," Kelly said.

That's the good news. The bad news is that after weeks of searching, LuLu is still missing.

"The dog had already vanished when [the detective] stopped," Kelly said. "We have no idea what happened to her -- if she ran off in a panic, whether another driver stopped and picked her up. We just do not know."

Kelly has cast a wide net to find the shepherd-poodle mix, getting help from State Police, posting numerous times to social media, joining lost pet groups and making fliers.

"I just found out yesterday that Indiana State Police conducted an extensive group search … the same they would do for a missing person," Kelly said. "A driver marked an accident on Apple maps before detectives stopped to help me, so at least one other person was a witness to the accident. They may know something about my dog."

LuLu is not microchipped, but she's wearing a collar with Kelly's phone number.

His ask for this weekend is that people go outside and check their surroundings for LuLu, no matter where they live.

"LuLu is my world. She is my wife, my kids, my family. She is my everything."

If you see LuLu, please contact Joseph at Joseph.kelly.773@gmail.com or call him at 773-808-4114. He is offering a $1,500 cash reward for LuLu’s safe return.