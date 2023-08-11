Chicago man gets 1 year in prison for assaulting officer, ramming doors with bike rack during Capitol riot

A Chicago man has been sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting an officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

James McNamara, 61, crossed the West Terrace at the Capitol and saw a group trying to gain access to the building through a closed entrance, according to court documents.

He watched as law enforcement officers forcibly removed rioters from the building, then lunged at the officers and threw punches at one of them, officials said.

McNamara picked up a bike rack and rammed it into the doors at least four times, officials said. He gained entry through the first set of doors before being removed by officers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

McNamara pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a federal officer in May, and on Friday was sentenced to 12 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested from the Capitol breach, and more than 350 people have been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers.