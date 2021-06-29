Dwight Police Department

Chicago Man Faces Murder Charges After Body of 81-Year-Old Woman Found in His Car

Authorities made the grisly discovery in Dwight on Monday

Police Lights and Sirens
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Gold Coast man is facing murder charges after the body of an 81-year-old woman was found in his trunk in Dwight, Chicago police say.

According to Dwight police, officers were called to Northbrook Drive at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday about an alleged theft from a vehicle.

Officers spoke briefly to Marc Holliman, 53, and he then departed the scene after not requesting any further assistance.

Just over an hour later, Holliman approached officers again on Northbrook Drive, and this time he was bleeding from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, according to a statement from Dwight police.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers at the scene then discovered the lifeless body of an 81-year-old woman in the car, according to a statement. Further investigation revealed that the woman’s death had occurred in Chicago, according to authorities.

According to Chicago police, Holliman is now facing charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. He is due in Central Bond Court on Wednesday.

