Chicago Man Faces Felony Charges After Shooting, Carjacking on I-57 Earlier This Week

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and is charged in connection with attempted murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking after he allegedly shot a person and stole their car on Interstate 57 earlier this week.

According to Illinois State Police, Orlando Maisonet of Chicago is facing felony charges in connection with the incident, which occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 57 on Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:21 pm., Illinois State Police troopers received reports of a shooting that occurred near 127th Street. Upon arrival, troopers were told that the shots had been fired during an altercation after a collision between two vehicles.

Maisonet allegedly fired the shots during the altercation, and allegedly fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle after the crash.

The unidentified victim was hit by gunfire during the incident, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Maisonet was located at another area hospital, where he was placed into custody. He remains hospitalized Saturday, according to authorities.

He now faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was issued no bond, according to state police.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

