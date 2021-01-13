Chicago Man Faces Federal Charges After Allegedly Participating in Storming of Capitol

A Chicago man is in custody and is facing federal charges after he allegedly was part of the group that stormed the United States Capitol last week.

Kevin Lyons, 40, was taken into custody in connection with charges that he violated federal law by entering a restricted building, according to officials.

Lyons is accused of “violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to officials.

Under the terms of the charges, Lyons is required to stay out of Washington, DC pending trial, and is also ordered to stay out of all government buildings, whether local, state or federal.

He has also been ordered to surrender any weapons in his possession and his Firearm Owners Identification Card. He was ordered held on $10,000 bond, but he is expected to post bond, according to NBC 5’s Phil Rogers.