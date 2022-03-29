Chicago Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Officer Shot, Another Pinned by Vehicle Monday

A Chicago man is facing charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon after he was allegedly involved in an incident that left one police officer with a gunshot wound and another with a serious leg injury after he was pinned between vehicles Monday night.

According to Chicago police, 28-year-old James Callion faces three charges of attempted first degree murder and two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Polk and Sacramento on Monday night.

Callion also faces charges of aggravated battery resulting in bodily harm to a police officer, and one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal.

Police say that tactical officers assigned to the city’s 11th District were conducting a traffic stop on Monday just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of South Sacramento after observing a car violating multiple civil codes.

As they approached the vehicle, the suspect floored the accelerator, pinning an officer between the vehicle and a nearby squad car.

An exchange of gunfire then ensued, with another officer suffering a gunshot wound to his left pinkie finger. One of the suspects was also hit by gunfire, according to police.

All injured parties were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that two weapons were recovered from the vehicle, and two offenders were taken into custody at the scene.

Callion will appear in court on Wednesday, according to police.