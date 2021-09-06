Chicago Man Drowns at Michigan State Park Sunday, Group Says

A Chicago man drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday after he was pulled from the water by bystanders at a Michigan state park.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, the man went into the water at Saugatuck Dunes State Park on Sunday. Beachgoers were able to reach him, along with several off-duty medical professionals, but despite resuscitation efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GLSRP says that there were no lifeguards on duty at the beach, and a hazardous beach statement was in effect at the time of the drowning.

According to the group, there have now been 77 drownings on the Great Lakes in 2021, including 35 in Lake Michigan. There have been more than 1,000 drownings on the Great Lakes since 2010, according to the group.

The state park is located in Saugatuck, just to the southwest of Grand Rapids in Allegan county.

Park-goers are urged to stay in designated swimming areas, and to adhere to a beach flag warning system put in place by Michigan officials. Michigan state parks do not require lifeguards at beaches, so swimmers are urged to use caution.

Swimmers can learn more about swim risk levels in the Great Lakes through the National Weather Service’s website.