Chicago Man Drowns at Evanston Beach

A citizen and fire personnel helped pull the man from the water, police said

By Sun-Times Media Wire

A 31-year-old Chicago man died after being pulled from the water Monday evening in Lake Michigan at a beach in Evanston.

Authorities were called about 8:30 p.m. for a man drowning at Clark Street Beach in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road, according to a statement from Evanston police.

A citizen and fire personnel helped pull the man from the water, police said.

Marcos Quito, of Austin on the West Side, was taken to Evanston Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsy results have not been released. Police said there is no sign of foul play.

Monday afternoon, a swimmer was in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan near the Loop.

So far this year, at least 10 other people have drowned in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. In 2019, a total of 48 people drowned in Lake Michigan.

