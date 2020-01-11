Chicago Man Charged With Stealing $50K Worth of Diamonds in Gurnee

A Chicago man is accused of stealing $50,000 worth of diamonds from a jewelry store in north suburban Gurnee.

Demond Reid, 43, is charged with a felony count of theft over $10,000, according to Gurnee police.

Officers responded to reports of a theft about 10:55 a.m. Dec. 30 at a jewelry store in the 6500 block of Grand Avenue, police said.

Reid entered the store, asked to see jewelry from the display and took merchandise during a consultation, according to police. He didn’t make any threats and there were no signs of a weapon.

Reid was identified after authorities posted images from a surveillance video to social media, and he was taken into custody Thursday, police said. He is being held on $75,000 bail.