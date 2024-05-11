Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting Geneva nursing home resident who later gave birth

A Chicago man was charged with sexually assaulting a person with a profound developmental disability who later gave birth, authorities in west suburban Kane County said.

Isaiah Fields, 22, was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, felony criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a news release.

The victim, a resident at Marklund in Geneva, a care home serving individuals with severe and profound developmental disabilities, was assaulted by Fields between Aug. 1, 2023, and Sept. 5, 2023, authorities said.

In April, it was discovered that the victim was nearly fully pregnant, and she later gave birth, the state's attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Fields knew the victim "had a severe or profound intellectual disability and was unable to give consent." The Kane County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and obtained DNA tests from current and former employees.

Fields' DNA test came back positive at which point a warrant was issued for his arrest, prosecutors said.

He was taken into custody on Friday and lodged in the Kane County Jail.