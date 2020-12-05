Cook County

Chicago Man Charged With Sex Trafficking Missing Teen Girl: Cook County Sheriff

Etheridge Nealy, 37, was charged with felony trafficking of persons, felony promoting prostitution and felony

A 14-year-old missing girl was found by Cook County Sheriff's deputies, officials said Saturday as they announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man who allegedly trafficked the teenager.

On Nov. 6., the sheriff's office received information the juvenile was missing and at a high risk of being trafficked, according to a news release from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Weeks later, on Dec. 2, investigators found the victim and suspect, Etheridge Nealy, inside a vehicle parked in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago.

Both were taken to the sheriff's office headquarters in Maywood where, according to police, Nealy admitted he rented motel rooms for the girl to engage in prostitution and provided transportation to calls.

The victim told detectives it was understood that she was supposed to give all the money to the suspect.

Nealy was charged with felony trafficking of persons, felony promoting prostitution and felony.

