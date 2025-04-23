A 23-year-old man from Chicago is facing burglary charges after he was found by police inside a cancer treatment center with items he stole from the facility.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday April 21, Cook County Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the Illinois Cancer Specialists Center in unincorporated Maine Township.

Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Leon Walker inside the treatment center, according to the sheriff's office. Police say Walker was wearing a facility t-shirt when they found him, and was in possession of three company credit cards, more than a dozen gift cards, an unspecified amount of cash and a screwdriver.

Walker was then arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Police Headquarters.

Detectives later determined that Walker entered the treatment center sometime over the weekend and stayed there until he was found on Monday. He is neither a patient nor an employee of the facility, the sheriff’s office said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony charges of Burglary and Possession of Burglary tools against Walker on Monday afternoon.

He appeared in court Tuesday April 22 where a judge ordered him released pending trial, the sheriff’s office said. His next appearance is scheduled on May 28.