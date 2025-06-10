A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested last week in connection with an April armed robbery of a suburban Glenview couple outside their home, in a crime captured on now-viral Ring doorbell footage.

According to a press release from the Glenview Police Department, Angelo B. Hatter, 26, of Chicago, was arrested by Chicago police and taken into custody June 6 for a Glenview arrest warrant. He was transported to Glenview police and charged with armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

Hatter was scheduled for a hearing Tuesday, the release said.

The robbery occurred just after 10 p.m. April 21 in the 1700 block of Bluestem Lane, in Glenview subdivision The Glen, as Glenview resident Gregory Poulos and his wife were returning home from dinner in the city.

"Just pulled into the driveway and when we pulled into the driveway, we just got out and started walking towards our front door as we do, you know, a thousand times before," Poulos told NBC Chicago at the time.

As the couple got out of the car and started walking towards their front door, three armed men approached them with guns drawn, demanding their personal property.

Frightening footage from a Ring doorbell shows the crime unfold as it happened, with the suspects shouting at the couple.

"Take it. Take it. Take everything," Poulos can be heard telling the gunmen as the couple hands over jackets, a purse, wallets, shoes and more.

"At first we thought it could be one of our friends, you know, our son's friends, but as soon as we saw the doors open and three men rushing at us, guns drawn, we knew something was very, very, you know, different this time. And they immediately were saying things like, 'Give us everything you have,'" Poulos said.

In a moment not captured on the Ring camera, Poulos said the couple were forced onto the ground.

"At that moment, you know, you don't know what's next, but at least, you know - because we were lying down, the motion stopped so the video isn't showing - but at least we knew they were leaving," he said.

The suspects fled the scene in a Jaguar SUV, police said, which was later located unoccupied and miles away, in the 4300 block of Federal Street in Chicago.

The victims described the suspects as males, wearing black face coverings and dark clothing, police said. Authorities were still searching for the two other suspects involved.

"Glenview Police Detectives continue to investigate this incident with the assistance of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the release said. "More information will be released on additional offenders when available."