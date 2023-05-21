Chicago Man Charged for Attempted Abduction of Woman on Northwestern Campus: Police

The Cook County State's Attorney's office has approved multiple felony charges against a Chicago man who allegedly tried to abduct a woman Sunday morning on the Northwestern University campus, according to Evanston police.

James Saye, 28, was taken into custody for felony attempted kidnapping and a felony charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding, as well as for multiple traffic citations, authorities said.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, a woman flagged down an Evanston police officer and explained that a man had tried to push her into his vehicle in the 600 block of University Place, authorities said in a previous news release. The woman said she was walking in the area when the suspect approached her and tried to get her into his SUV. However, she was able to get away.

Minutes later, two Evanston police officers spotted an SUV matching the description of the suspect's vehicle, which had been shared via police radio. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and led them on a "low speed chase" on Chicago Avenue to South Boulevard before eventually stopping.

AlertNU Emergency: The emergency on the Evanston Campus is secured and is all clear. A suspect is in custody. There are no additional suspects or accomplices. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) May 20, 2023

Saye, the driver, was taken into custody, authorities said, explaining that his description matched that of the suspect. As part of an investigation, Evanston police were able to obtain surveillance footage that captured the incident, according to officials.

Police aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the crime. The victim, an Evanston resident who isn't affiliated with the university, didn't sustain any serious physical injuries, authorities said.

Saye is expected to appear in bond court at the Skokie Courthouse on Monday.