Chicago Man Charged, Accused of Stabbing Man at Naperville Health Club

A Chicago man was charged Wednesday with attempted murder for a stabbing last month at a Naperville health club.

Allen G. White, 65, is accused of stabbing a man in the chest with a screwdriver around 11:10 a.m. June 5 in a locker room of a fitness club in the 3000 block of South Route 59.

Naperville police said the victim had confronted White about searching through his personal belongings before the attack. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, but he has since been released and “is expected to make a full recovery,” police said.

White is charged with one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, burglary and possession of burglary tools. He also is charged with three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

White fled the health club prior to police arrival. He was arrested Saturday and remains jailed in Will County, police said.

A court hearing has not been scheduled.