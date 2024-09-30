Chicago man allegedly sex trafficked missing downstate teen: authorities

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after he allegedly sex trafficked a missing downstate teen, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Tervon Moore, 30, now faces three felony charges: involuntary servitude of a minor; Class 1 trafficking for labor/benefits; and Class 1 trafficking for labor/recruits, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He was ordered held at a hearing Sunday.

Moore had the victim engage in sex acts after he posted ads on websites and arranged dates, collecting half of the payments for himself, the sheriff’s office said.

FBI agents contacted the sheriff’s office Wednesday after pictures of the 16-year-old girl — who had been reported missing in Woodford County — showed up on websites Megapersonals and Skipthegames.

Investigators reached out through one of the ads and arranged to meet the girl at a motel in Cicero, after which she was taken to a hospital for evaluation and Moore was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.