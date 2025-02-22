Chicago man accused of leading suburban police on 100-mph chase, possessing over 150 grams of drugs

A Chicago man was ordered held until trial after leading suburban police on a nearly 100-mph chase early Friday, after which police discovered more than 150 grams of illegal substances in the vehicle, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

Kentrell Hayes, 25, of Chicago’s Near West Side, faces two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, one count of manufacture and delivery of cocaine and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, prosecutors said. He was ordered held Friday.

Westmont police had stopped Hayes early Friday morning for speeding, and when the officer exited his squad car, Hayes fled, prosecutors said. Westmont police gave up the chase a short time later.

Around 1 a.m., Hinsdale police notified Oak Brook police they had seen a speeding Toyota matching the earlier description, and Oak Brook police placed “stop sticks” on northbound Route 83 near 31st Street, prosecutors said. Hayes drove over them and turned onto I-88, where Oak Brook police continued chasing him at 95 mph until debris falling off his car caused them to stop.

Another Oak Brook police officer then began chasing Hayes — whose car had lost three tires — onto I-290, where he crashed into a concrete barrier, causing the hood of his car to cover his windshield, prosecutors said. He exited I-290 near Austin Boulevard where Forest Park police detained him.

When searching Hayes and the vehicle, officers found 108 bags containing about 149 grams of heroin and fentanyl, along with four bags holding two grams of cocaine and $1,620 in cash, prosecutors said.

Hayes’ next court appearance is March 17.