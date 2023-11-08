Chicago Lottery player wins $600K prize in Tuesday drawing

A lottery ticket purchased in Chicago has earned a resident a cool $600,000, officials say.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket, purchased at a Jewel Osco store in the 6000 block of South Cottage Grove, was part of the Lucky Day Lotto game.

The ticket matched all five numbers (6-24-28-34-37) from the evening drawing to earn the $600,000 jackpot.

No player has yet claimed the prize, according to officials. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to lay claim to their jackpot.

While only one person earned the jackpot, more than 21,000 tickets earned prizes in the game, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

Lucky Day Lotto is a twice-daily game open to Illinois residents. Drawings take place at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., officials say.