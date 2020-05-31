Chicago Looting and Protests: The Latest Updates as the City Begins to Clean Up

Clean-up efforts are beginning to slowly start in downtown Chicago Sunday after thieves targeted businesses and vandals smashed windows and set fires throughout the downtown area.

As the sun came up, the devastation came into sharper focus, as businesses all along Michigan Avenue and State Street were broken into and looted during the overnight hours.

Elsewhere, road closures and public transit schedule changes remained in effect, and bridges over the Chicago River remained up as police looked to prevent more people from moving around the downtown area.

Here are the latest headlines from Chicago:

7 Chicago Target Stores Close Amid Ongoing Protests

Target has announced that it will temporarily close seven of its locations in Chicago as part of a nationwide move to protect associates and property.

More than 170 locations in all will shutter temporarily because of the protests, according to a statement issued by the company.

Stores in Hyde Park, the West Loop, South Loop, Streeterville, and on State Street are among the Chicago locations that will temporarily shutter. Their employees will be paid for scheduled shifts for at least the next 14 days, according to the company.

See What Chicago, Michigan Avenue Looks Like After Night of Destruction Following Protests

Photos Show Devastation After Looting, Vandalism Occur in Loop

A series of dramatic photos captures the devastation in downtown Chicago after a wave of vandalism and looting throughout the overnight hours.

That damage comes despite a curfew ordered by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, which took effect at 9 p.m. Saturday. Several area businesses were also burned during the mayhem, including an iconic camera store and several businesses along Michigan Avenue.

Stevenson Ramp to Lake Shore Drive Remains Closed

Travelers looking to get onto northbound Lake Shore Drive at the Stevenson will be unable to do so, as the ramp will remain closed for the time being, according to Illinois State Police.

That ramp was one of at least five that were closed by state police in an effort to keep more people from coming into the downtown area Saturday. All other ramps are now open, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the bridges along the Chicago River all remain up Sunday morning after police raised them in an effort to control the flow of pedestrians through the downtown area.

CTA trains and buses, which were rerouted through downtown because of Saturday's protests, have resumed, but some residual delays are expected.