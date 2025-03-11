Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza reveals when it will announce 2025 Chicago lineup

Lollapalooza will return to Chicago's Grant Park in 2025 July 31 through Aug. 3

lollapalooza back

The highly anticipated 2025 Chicago Lollapalooza lineup will soon be released.

The annual summer music festival, set to return to Grant Park later in 2025, will reveal its full lineup Tuesday, March 18, according to a social media post from organizers.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Last week, organizers announced the premiere Chicago music festival was set to take place July 31 - Aug. 3 as lineup rumors continued to swirl.

In 2024, Lollapalooza headliners included Blink-182, The Killers, SZA, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martine, Future, Metro Boomin and more.

Things to do in Chicago Mar 7

Farmers markets, summer festivals and more: Chicago releases calendar of 2025 spring, summer events

Lollapalooza Mar 4

‘See you this summer': Lollapalooza announces festival will return to Chicago for 2025

Things to do in Chicago Feb 4

Shakira, Peso Pluma, Don Omar to headline Sueños festival in 2025

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lollapalooza
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us