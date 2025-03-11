Lollapalooza reveals when it will announce 2025 Chicago lineup

The highly anticipated 2025 Chicago Lollapalooza lineup will soon be released.

The annual summer music festival, set to return to Grant Park later in 2025, will reveal its full lineup Tuesday, March 18, according to a social media post from organizers.

Last week, organizers announced the premiere Chicago music festival was set to take place July 31 - Aug. 3 as lineup rumors continued to swirl.

In 2024, Lollapalooza headliners included Blink-182, The Killers, SZA, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martine, Future, Metro Boomin and more.