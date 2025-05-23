Chicago city leaders are preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend with fun filled events from concerts to festivals to community activities.

Grant Park is going to be filled on Saturday with tens of thousands of people attending the Suenos Music Festival. The city put up barricades, set up a fencing perimeter and blocked off parts of Columbus Drive to traffic.

Chicago police said they’re prepared and ready to make sure everyone is safe as they kick off the unofficial start to summer.

More than 30 Reggaeton and Latin music artists and performers will take the stage for the two-day festival. Organizers said the festival is nearly sold out.

Long lines formed in front of the House of Blues for a AC/DV pop up. Fans got a chance to purchase exclusive merchandise ahead of the concert Saturday night at Soldier Field.

“They get to meet fans not just from the U.S.,” said Steve Hatton, Perryscope Productions Merchandizing Manager. “There are fans from all over the world that come here they share stories, tell each other what shows they’ve been too and genuinely have a good time.”

As people enjoy the festivities, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson along with police superintendent Larry Snelling addressed safety plans and concerns for summer and how the department plans to deploy officers this weekend.

“We know there’s no one size fits all policing,” Snelling said. “Each district, each location is different so as we deploy, we deploy based on the needs of each of those communities."

While it’s unclear how many officers will be out patrolling, the police department is working with community groups and partners to prevent violence and teen takeovers this summer through programs and initiatives.

“It just takes a collective effort from everybody,” said Lamar Johnson, a violence prevention program coordinator at St. Sabina Church.

The church is hosting a peace carnival and youth basketball tournament on Saturday providing a safe space for teens.

“Everybody plays a role of course, everything starts at home and we all have to come together collectively to preserve our city because at the end of the day—we’re all Chicago we’re all in this together,” Johnson said.

He and others are calling for more programming for teens not just this weekend but year around. This comes as Chicago City Council has delayed a vote on the proposed teen snap curfew ordinance.

“I think that ought to be the last resort if we do the opportunities of programming and parents do their jobs and young people do their job—I don’t think we’re going to need to implement it,” said Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church.

The city is also teaming up with Operation Basketball for an open basketball run at Malcom X College. The event runs Saturday from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.