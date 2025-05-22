Chicago leaders condemn D.C. shooting, warn that Jewish community feels unsafe

Political reaction to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, D.C. has been swift, with both sides of the aisle condemning what happened.

The shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night as the two victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The suspect, Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

In a social media post, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he was "horrified" to hear about the shooting and said a member of his team was attending the event.

"While they're shaken up, they're safe. MK and I are praying for the victims and their families and all those affected," Pritzker said.

Immediately following the shooting, the reaction from Democrats and Republicans has been unified.

However, some critics have said Chicago leaders, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, have been too friendly with groups that some feel ignite extreme views. A socialist organization said the suspect had a brief association with its group but was no longer a member.

At an event Thursday, Johnson condemned the shooting of the two Israeli embassy staffers.

“We’re going to continue to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community working with all our partners, our police department, ensure that people are safe, particularly our Jewish residents," Johnson said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Ald. Debra Silverstein of Chicago's 50th Ward said as a precaution more patrols and extra security measures have been added to Chicago neighborhoods. Law enforcement officers have told Silverstein there's no known threat to Chicago, but she remains concerned.

"Our community is on high alert. Antisemitism is at an all time high. Since October 7, 2023, our anxiety has escalated even higher, and having somebody from our community, from our Chicago, is upsetting. Very upsetting," Silverstein said.

Silverstein said locally, she believes there have been too many unpermitted Palestinian protests and she's concerned about tent encampments on college campuses.

When asked whether she feels the mayor has done enough to protect the city's Jewish community, Silverstein responded: "I can tell you unequivocally that the mainstream Jewish community does not feel protected."

On Thursday, he dismissed concerns that he has been sympathetic to extremist groups.

“Extremism on both ends are detrimental and harmful to our humanity. I am not connected to any level of extremism, on the right or the left," the mayor said.

Ald. Raymond Lopez, of Chicago's 15th Ward, also raised concerns about the mayor's leadership, said he stands with Israel.

“It’s not just some random social media post. It's not just some random protest somewhere. These people are becoming radicalized in our own city, and we need to take that seriously," Lopez said.

Several Jewish members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider from Highland Park, visited the Capital Jewish Museum, then held a news conference Thursday. Schneider's message overarching message: "We are not going to back down."

"The resolve of every American Jew, the resolve of Jews around the world, is that we will hold on to who we are with pride and defiance. We know our place is in this city, in this country, for us, within the governing halls of the United States, and we will not let anyone tell us we don't belong," Schneider said.