Chicago Lakefront Trail Closed Due to Icy Conditions

The trail will remain closed until further notice, according to park district officials

Chicago's popular Lakefront Trail was closed due to icy conditions, the Chicago Park District announced Saturday afternoon.

In a Tweet at 3:30 p.m., the park district said the trail was closed from North Avenue to Ohio Street until further notice.

Chicago was expected to see some snow showers in the evening along with some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Highs were set to only reach between 10 and 17 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero. Overnight lows are expected to drop near zero to 8 below, with wind chill readings between -12 and -22 degrees.

