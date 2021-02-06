Chicago Lakefront Trail Closed Due to Icy Conditions

Chicago's popular Lakefront Trail was closed due to icy conditions, the Chicago Park District announced Saturday afternoon.

In a Tweet at 3:30 p.m., the park district said the trail was closed from North Avenue to Ohio Street until further notice.

#ChiLFTAlert: Due to icy conditions, the lakefront trail is closed from North Ave. to Ohio St., until further notice. Barricades have been placed on site. For updates, please stay connected to our social media and website at https://t.co/SWzDWbuCjR #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/jAKgRAWqNv — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) February 6, 2021

Chicago was expected to see some snow showers in the evening along with some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Highs were set to only reach between 10 and 17 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero. Overnight lows are expected to drop near zero to 8 below, with wind chill readings between -12 and -22 degrees.