Chicago Kicks Off the Holidays With Christmas Tree Lighting at Millennium Park

Chicago ushered in the holiday season Friday evening with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Thousands gathered at Millennium Park as the 55-foot Blue Spruce, which was selected from Morton Grove, turned on for the season, with its many lights shining for all to see.

While the tree was no doubt the center of attention, crowds were captivated by the many performers who sang Christmas tunes at a ceremony.

The tree lighting was far from the only holiday-centric event Friday.

The Christkindlmarket also opened for the season, as did ice skating at Millennium Park's McCormick Tribune Ice Rink and ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo.