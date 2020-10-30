Chicago Coronavirus

Chicago Judge Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on Chicago's Near West Side reported an additional five positive cases of coronavirus among residents

A Chicago judge tested positive for the coronavirus, the Office of the Chief Judge for the Cook County Circuit Court announced Friday.

The office announced that a judge from the Bridgeview Courthouse and an employee at the Adult Probation Department have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The adult probation officer works at the Cook County Juvenile Center on the fifth floor in the Home Confinement Unit, according to a release.

The Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on Chicago's Near West Side reported an additional five positive cases of coronavirus among residents.

"The JTDC is conducting testing on all staff and contractors who are working onsite this week and also has tested residents," the office reported. "The new confirmed cases bring the total number of positive cases to 54 staff and 45 residents."

The office said personnel are identifying people in close contacted with infected individuals, along with providing a deep cleaning of any affected areas.

Since the pandemic began, 122 employees working in the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six judges. The office noted that cases in which an individual tested positive twice, that person was only counted once in totals.

