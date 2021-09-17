Chicago Issues Warning For Weekend of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations, Festivals, Bears Game

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents to stay safe and vigilant over the next several days, issuing a warning ahead of a busy weekend in Chicago.

Chicago residents can expect traffic impacts this weekend, according to officials, as a variety of events are set to take place, including Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Riot Fest, Guns N' Roses and Dead & Company concerts at Wrigley Field and the Chicago Bears season opener.

OEMC urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity or situations to 911. Officials said they will also be monitoring events over the next several days.

Possible street closures could be in effect for larger events throughout the weekend at the discretion of OEMC, officials noted, though no shutdowns were active as of Friday evening.

Due to Mexican Independence Day celebrations, residents can expect increased traffic in the Central Business District and on DuSable Lake Shore Drive this weekend, officials warned.

Here are some upcoming events that could impact traffic citywide: