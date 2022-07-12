Time Out

Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

The windy city is the only one in the U.S. to make the top 10

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says.

According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.

"Whether you want to try world-class dining, party until 4am at historic clubs, spend a day soaking up the sun along Lake Michigan, see iconic artworks or just wander among different neighborhoods, there’s never a dull moment to be had (yes, even when winter rolls around)," the report says.

The list, comprised of 53 cities, specifically highlights Chicago's food and beverage scene, naming that as a top reason to visit, noting the city boast's the country’s first-ever Michelin-starred Filipino tasting menu.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And, the windy city is the only one in the United States to make the top 10.

Here's which cities round out the top 20:

  1. Edinburg, Scotland
  2. Chicago, IL
  3. Medellín, Spain
  4. Glasgow, Scotland
  5. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  6. Prague, Czech Republic
  7. Marrakech, Morocco
  8. Berlin, Germany
  9. Montréal, Québec, Canada
  10. Copenhagen, Denmark
  11. Cape Town, South Africa
  12. Madrid, Spain
  13. Manchester, England
  14. Mumbai, India
  15. Melbourne, Australia
  16. Taipei, Taiwan
  17. London, England
  18. Porto, Portugal
  19. Lyon, France
  20. New York, NY

Here's the full list.

This article tagged under:

Time Out
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us