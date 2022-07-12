Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says.
According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.
"Whether you want to try world-class dining, party until 4am at historic clubs, spend a day soaking up the sun along Lake Michigan, see iconic artworks or just wander among different neighborhoods, there’s never a dull moment to be had (yes, even when winter rolls around)," the report says.
The list, comprised of 53 cities, specifically highlights Chicago's food and beverage scene, naming that as a top reason to visit, noting the city boast's the country’s first-ever Michelin-starred Filipino tasting menu.
And, the windy city is the only one in the United States to make the top 10.
Here's which cities round out the top 20:
- Edinburg, Scotland
- Chicago, IL
- Medellín, Spain
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Marrakech, Morocco
- Berlin, Germany
- Montréal, Québec, Canada
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Madrid, Spain
- Manchester, England
- Mumbai, India
- Melbourne, Australia
- Taipei, Taiwan
- London, England
- Porto, Portugal
- Lyon, France
- New York, NY