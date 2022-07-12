Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says.

According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.

"Whether you want to try world-class dining, party until 4am at historic clubs, spend a day soaking up the sun along Lake Michigan, see iconic artworks or just wander among different neighborhoods, there’s never a dull moment to be had (yes, even when winter rolls around)," the report says.

The list, comprised of 53 cities, specifically highlights Chicago's food and beverage scene, naming that as a top reason to visit, noting the city boast's the country’s first-ever Michelin-starred Filipino tasting menu.

And, the windy city is the only one in the United States to make the top 10.

Here's which cities round out the top 20:

Edinburg, Scotland Chicago, IL Medellín, Spain Glasgow, Scotland Amsterdam, Netherlands Prague, Czech Republic Marrakech, Morocco Berlin, Germany Montréal, Québec, Canada Copenhagen, Denmark Cape Town, South Africa Madrid, Spain Manchester, England Mumbai, India Melbourne, Australia Taipei, Taiwan London, England Porto, Portugal Lyon, France New York, NY

