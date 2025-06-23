Chicago introduces collaboration between transit companies as new travel option

The city of Chicago released a new option Friday for riders using public transportation.

The new addition, called the Regional Day Pass, allows for unlimited rides on CTA, Metra and Pace in a single day. The announcement came in a joint statement from the companies and the Regional Transportation Authority.

According to the statement, the day pass will streamline how people move across the Chicago region.

The pass is available in the latest version of the Ventra app. A collaboration between CTA, Metra and Pace, it is intended to advance fare integration and allow for a seamless transit experience.

“The new Regional Day Pass is a result of the collective efforts of CTA, Metra, Pace and RTA to make public transit the most affordable, convenient travel option in the region,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “This fare product will allow riders to seamlessly travel across all three transit systems, as much as they want within 24 hours."

The pass will cost $2.50 more than the usual Metra day pass and include full access to CTA buses and trains and Pace regular fixed-route service. The weekday prices are:

$10 in Metra’s single zone travel area ($6 for reduced fare card holders)

$13.50 in Metra’s two-zone travel area ($8 for reduced fare card holders)

$16 in Metra’s three-zone travel area ($9 for reduced fare card holders)

On weekends, Regional Day Passes will cost $9.50.

“This new pass is another major step forward in regional connectivity,” said Melinda Metzger, Pace Executive Director.

Riders can purchase a Regional Day Pass on the Ventra app or a physical Ventra card.