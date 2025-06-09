Chicago congressman Jesús "Chuy" Garcia will join immigrant rights leaders Monday at Daley Plaza in The Loop to speak out against President Donald Trump's move to send hundreds of National Guard troops to Los Angeles as protests against raids by Immigration Customs Enforcement, or ICE, continue.

The deployment appeared to be the first time in decades that a state’s national guard was activated without a request from its governor.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The deportations, forced disappearances, travel ban 2.0, attacks on welcoming jurisdictions and the jailing of labor leaders, highlight the cruelty with which Trump and his administration are focused on harming communities and families," a press release for the news conference, scheduled for 9 a.m. said.

Tensions in Los Angeles escalated Sunday as thousands of protestors took to the streets in response to ICE raids over the weekend, which saw more than dozens of migrants arrested. Protestors blocked off a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire as law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to control the crowd.

The deployment came after a major confrontation Saturday near a Home Depot in the heavily Latino city of Paramount, where federal agents staging at a Department of Homeland Security office nearby unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls, and protesters hurled rocks and cement at Border Patrol vehicles.

According to officials, the Guard was deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the downtown detention center where protesters concentrated.

Newsom requested Trump remove the guard members in a letter Sunday afternoon, calling their deployment a “serious breach of state sovereignty.” Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass blamed the increasingly aggressive protests on Trump’s decision to deploy the Guard, calling it a move designed to enflame tensions. They’ve both urged protesters to remain peaceful.

“What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration,” she said in an afternoon press conference. “This is about another agenda, this isn’t about public safety.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and more than 20 other democratic governors in a statement denounced the move to send in the Guard, calling it "an alarming abuse of power."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Governors are the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard and the federal government activating them in their own borders without consulting or working with a state’s governor is ineffective and dangerous," the statement said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said officers were “overwhelmed” by the remaining protesters. He said they included regular agitators who show up at demonstrations to cause trouble.

The protests turned more violent after federal agents arrested about 150 migrants during raids around the city.

"This violence that I've seen is disgusting," McDonnell said during a press conference over the weekend. "It's escalated now, since the beginning of this incident, what we saw the first night was was bad. What we've seen subsequent to that is getting increasingly worse and more violent. Tonight we had individuals out there shooting commercial grade fireworks at our officers that can kill you.”

In Chicago, protestors held a rally in Pilsen Sunday to protest last week's chaotic detention of at least 10 immigrants by ICE agents near a warehouse in the South Loop.

In a statement from ICE, those arrested had "executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge, and had not complied with that order."

In LA, the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests climbed above 100, federal authorities said, with many more arrested while protesting. The protests did not reach the size of past demonstrations that brought the National Guard to Los Angeles, including the Watts and Rodney King riots, and the 2020 protests against police violence, in which Newsom requested the assistance of federal troops.

The last time the National Guard was activated without a governor’s permission was in 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to protect a civil rights march in Alabama, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.