Chicago Housing Authority Begins Accepting Applicants for College Scholarship Program

CHA public housing and voucher residents may now apply for over 250 scholarships worth $1,000 each

The application period is now open for the Chicago Housing authority scholarship program.

The program is available to current CHA public housing residents or Housing Choice Voucher participants and allows students to apply for one of more than 250 college scholarships of $1,000 each.

“It’s going to assist you,” said Brianna Bussell, a former Englewood resident and current CEO of a web development company who grew up in a CHA property.

Bussell utilized the scholarship to receive a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Eastern Illinois University.

“The purpose of the CHA Scholarship is to help us succeed and to get us through college,” Bussell said.

To qualify for a scholarship, applicants must have at least a 2.0 GPA and be a high school senior or college undergraduate, according to the CHA.

The CHA also adds that they base awards on academic merit, community involvement and contents of an essay applicants are required to submit.

The deadline to apply is midnight on May 14.

