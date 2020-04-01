Chicago Housing Authority Announces Temporary Rent Deferral for Public Housing Residents

The Chicago Housing Authority issued a rent deferment for all public housing residents until the end of Illinois' stay-at-home order.

The rent deferral applies to residents of CHA-owned buildings, including senior, family and scattered sites housing. It does not apply to voucher holders who live in privately-owned rental housing.

CHA said it will be reaching out to property owners and landlords in the Housing Choice Voucher program to urge them to work with their tenants during this uncertain time, according to a press release.

“The well-being of CHA residents continues to be our highest priority,” said CHA Acting CEO James L. Bebley. “While today April 1st marks the usual rent payment date, CHA has let residents know that they can defer payments until after the Stay at Home order has been lifted.”

According to the press release, the agency began notifying residents on April 1 of the temporary rent deferment and plans to continue to provide the latest information to residents.

"We are working to provide as much support as possible to resident during these very challenging times," Bebley said.