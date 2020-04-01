Chicago Housing Authority

Chicago Housing Authority Announces Temporary Rent Deferral for Public Housing Residents

The rent deferral applies to residents of CHA-owned buildings, including senior, family and scattered sites housing, according to Chicago Housing Authority

By Molly Walsh

tlmd_media_2067658930001_4133712347001_3950062882001-vs
Getty Images

The Chicago Housing Authority issued a rent deferment for all public housing residents until the end of Illinois' stay-at-home order.

The rent deferral applies to residents of CHA-owned buildings, including senior, family and scattered sites housing. It does not apply to voucher holders who live in privately-owned rental housing.

CHA said it will be reaching out to property owners and landlords in the Housing Choice Voucher program to urge them to work with their tenants during this uncertain time, according to a press release.

Local

coronavirus in illinois 23 mins ago

Rehabilitation Facility Delayed Telling Families of Positive COVID-19 Tests: Community Activist

coronavirus 25 mins ago

Should Everyone Wear Masks as Coronavirus Cases Spread? Here’s What Officials Say

“The well-being of CHA residents continues to be our highest priority,” said CHA Acting CEO James L. Bebley. “While today April 1st  marks the usual rent payment date, CHA has let residents know that they can defer payments until  after the Stay at Home order has been lifted.”

According to the press release, the agency began notifying residents on April 1 of the temporary rent deferment and plans to continue to provide the latest information to residents.

"We are working to provide as much support as possible to resident during these very challenging times," Bebley said.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Housing AuthoritycoronavirusRent
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us