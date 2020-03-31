Chicago Hotel Offers Rooms For First Responders During Coronavirus Pandemic

First responders in Chicago now have a place to stay temporarily, without having to return home and risk the health of their families during the coronavirus crisis.

The Hotel Essex in the South Loop is offering their 274 rooms for police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are in direct contact with the public. Dispatchers and 911 operators are also eligible.

“Our healthcare professionals and first responders have been working around the clock and putting their lives on the line to tackle this crisis and keep our city safe,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Rooms at The Hotel Essex are available to first responders on a first-come, first-serve basis. In order to secure a room, the responder must provide proof of employment. Meals and free parking will be provided.

“It is an honor to provide a sanctuary for the first responders of the City of Chicago – those who put their lives on the line every day,” said founder, president and CEO John W. Rutledge of Oxford Capital Group which owns The Hotel Essex. “We’re proud to help the city combat this crisis and allow our brave first responders a safe respite during this crisis.”

Individuals looking to stay at the hotel cannot be under a required quarantine or isolation due to exposure to COVID-19 or have tested positive for the virus.

For more information on the city’s coronavirus response, visit Chicago.gov/coronavirus.