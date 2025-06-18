Chicago hospital redirects ER patients after air conditioning fails; repairs not expected for days

A Chicago hospital that primarily serves older adults is re-directing ambulances as it faces days without air conditioning, with extremely muggy conditions expected to continue and heat indices of over 100 degrees on the way.

In a statement, Weiss Memorial Hospital, at 4600 North Marine Drive in the city's Uptown neighborhood, said its aging air conditioning infrastructure had not been properly maintained by its previous owners, leading to a "catastrophic loss" of the system itself.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hospital officials are expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to address the issue, according to an update.

"Weiss Memorial Hospital has experienced a catastrophic loss of its air conditioning system," the hospital statement said. "A team of mechanics are working diligently to restore the systems which is estimated to take several days given that the aging infrastructure had not been properly maintained by its previous owners. Once the repairs are completed the hospital will need to be cooled to a comfortable temperature before being allowed to resume operations."

The statement went on to say that most of its "valued patients" were transferred to Weiss Memorial's sister hospital, West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. It has also asked other hospitals to assist.

"The outpatient areas and its supporting areas will remain open as those areas are not impacted," the statement continued. "Our Emergency Room is re-directing ambulances but remains open for walk-in patients. If any of these patients need admission, they will be stabilized and transferred to another facility."

The statement concluded by saying "inconvenience to everyone is deeply regretted."

Employee hospitals who did not want to be identified told NBC Chicago the hospital primarily serves geriatric patients between the ages of 80 and 100-years-old.

"Today was literally the worst," an employee who wished to remain anonymous said. "They literally evacuated all inpatients and ERs."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The employee also said the Illinois Department of Health visited the facility Tuesday.

In an update late Tuesday night, a hospital spokesperson said three "chillers" failed, but one came back online overnight.

"Patient safety is our #1 priority and Weiss is working around the clock to resolve the issue," the spokesperson said.

In 2022, Resilience Health Care acquired Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center from Los-Angeles based Pipeline Health for $92 million. A report from Crain's at the time said Resilience Healthcare is a for-profit health care company owned by Manoj Prasad, a health care executive who has mainly worked as an independent consultant for community hospitals, and Reddy Rathnaker Patlola, owner of Ramoco Fuels, a New Jersey-based operator of more than 81 gas stations on the East Coast.

The hospitals and the property they sit on were sold separately to entities controlled by Prasad and Patlola, Crain's reported.

An undated letter posted on Weiss' website said previous owner Pipeline had filed for bankruptcy, and that Resilience also owns River Forest Medical Campus.

"We look forward to continuing to serve your health and wellness needs as before, but only better, under new ownership," the letter read. "Our providers across all three locations remain focused on putting the ‘care’ back in healthcare."