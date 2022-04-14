Chicago Home Where Porch Fell, Killing 1, to Be Demolished

A home on Chicago’s West Side where a porch collapsed, killing one man and injuring two others, “is not structurally sound and must be demolished,” the city's building department said Thursday.

“The department plans to work closely with the owners to determine a timeline for demolition and will continue to assist them as they recover from this tragedy,” it said in a statement.

The collapse occurred Tuesday, killing Anthony Wright, 52, and injuring two others. Officials at the time listed Wright's age as 53.

On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the family living in the home was unable to maintain the property.

“As fate would have it, a truss at the top of the building failed. Part of the façade fell down as they were sitting outside enjoying the warm weather,” Lightfoot said.