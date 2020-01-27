Chicago Home Burglaries Reported on Near North, North Sides

Chicago Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries this month in Lincoln Park, Goose Island, Ranch Triangle and Old Town Triangle on the North and Near North sides.

In each case, two men forced entry to homes through front or side doors to steal property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins happened in the evening or afternoon hours on the following dates:

Jan. 22 in the 1400 block of North Larrabee Street;

Jan. 22 in the 2100 block of North Sedgwick Street;

Jan. 17 in the 1100 block of North Howe Street;

Jan. 16 in the 1800 block of North Orleans Street; and

Jan. 11 in the 900 block of West Concord Place.

The suspects were described as two men between 25 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1 and weighing 160 to 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.