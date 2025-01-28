Chicago hitting key daylight milestone in march toward spring

Chicago-area residents dreaming of warmer days ahead will be happy to know the region will hit a key sunset milestone this week.

According to TimeandDate, Tuesday will mark the first sunset after 5 p.m. the city of Chicago has seen since Nov. 2, 2024, the Saturday before the end of daylight saving time.

In the month-plus since the winter solstice, the city has gained just under 47 minutes of daylight, and as of Monday is gaining approximately two minutes and 15 seconds of daylight per day, according to the website.

In fact, those gains in the amount of sunshine the area sees will pay dividends later this week, as Chicago will observe more than 10 hours of daylight on Friday for the first time since Nov. 9, 2024.

The milestones will keep coming on Feb. 4, when Chicago will see the sunrise before 7 a.m. for the first time this winter, and daylight gains will continue at an increasing pace for the rest of February, culminating with more than 11 hours of daylight by the end of the month, according to the website.

Finally, daylight saving time will make its return on Sunday, March 9, and Chicago will see more than 12 hours of daylight on March 17, just days before the spring equinox.