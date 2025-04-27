Roseland

Chicago hit-and-run leaves one person in critical condition

The incident occurred in the 400 block of W. 112th St. just after 5 p.m. Saturday

By Staff

A hit-and-run in Roseland left one person in critical condition Saturday, police said.

According to police, a driver in a silver sedan was traveling northbound on Stewart when she struck a 17-year-old female who was running.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of W. 112th St. just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The driver then fled from the vehicle and the scene.

Police said the victim sustained blunt trauma. She was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating, and there was no further information available.

