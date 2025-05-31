Chicago high school students take charge and lead peace movement on South Side

Students at Perspectives Charter High School are taking charge on the city’s South Side by mobilizing and leading the way for peace, all while processing a shooting that injured a 15-year-old classmate back in March.

She was caught in the crossfire while walking into school.

On the track and football field at Perspectives Leadership Campus, a group of high school students marched for peace.

“I feel like this moment this event here it’s heartwarming of course,” said junior Taylor Kelly. “It allows them to know we have your back in situations like this.”

Kelly is preparing to wrap up her last day of school next week and looking ahead to summer.

“I just want my friends, me, myself to be safe just everybody to stay out of trouble,” Kelly said. “I do wish for the best, bright, safe summer with my school especially with everything that happened.”

The march was part of their peace summit as they commemorate the tenth anniversary of the student led movement.

A panel, including the district police commander, heard from students about their experiences, the impact of gun violence and how they can be the change for their community.

One student was also recognized for her heroic actions on the day of the shooting. The principal said she saved her classmates life using the skills she learned in the classroom to apply a tourniquet.

“That story is one of courage, power, resilience,” said Karla Morris, Perspectives Charter Assistant Principal of Instruction. “It’s about empowering students to be the best possible ethical leaders in our communities and her story showcase just that.”



School administrators say they wanted to provide a safe space and outlet for students to process their emotions, give them support and plan for the future as they head into the summer months.

“We definitely try to be as active as we can helping students to have programming options, plan for summer so they can be engaged in things that keep them busy that keep them leaders that keep them learning outside of our classroom walls,” Morris said.

As students enjoyed a peaceful day of celebrations, they don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but said this is the support they need to unite for change.

“We got to do better at some point,” Kelly said. “We have to do better we have to come together as one be as one don’t go against one another.”