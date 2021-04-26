chicago high school senior

Chicago High School Student Accepted Into 15 Universities

A Chicago high school senior recently made quite a daunting decision after he was accepted into some of the nation's most prestigious universities.

Christian Moreno Ayuso, who attends John F. Kennedy High School in Garfield Ridge, was accepted into all 15 universities he applied to and will graduate with a 5.3 GPA. Additionally, he was offered around one million dollars in scholarships.

Moreno Ayuso is the son of Mexican immigrants who came to the United States to find better opportunities for him.

"When they came to the United States about seven years ago, I wasn't even sure if I was going to be able to have a college education because of my situation, and even if I did get into a single college or multiple colleges like I managed to do, I wasn't even sure If was going to be able to pay for them," the teen said.

In the fall, Moreno Ayuso will attend the Ivy League's Brown University - his dream school.

